Minister inaugurates two roads in Kotkhai; work on one of them had begun in 1960s

Education Minister Rohit Thakur inaugurated two roads in the Ubadesh area of Kotkhai in Shimla on Friday, providing improved connectivity to several villages. He inaugurated the 4.5-km Mundadhank-Manon Nala-Ojhar-Karal (Lambidhar-Karal) road in Nagan gram panchayat, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of an Ayurvedic health centre building in Nagan panchayat, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.

Later, the minister inaugurated the long-pending Melath-Kyunel-Kalbog road in Kalbog gram panchayat, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore. The road is particularly significant as its construction had begun in 1960s but remained incomplete for decades due to land-related issues. Its completion after nearly six decades would provide an additional connectivity option to the area, similar to the Gumma-Baghi road, he added.

Rohit Thakur said that an estimate of Rs 4.76 crore for road upgrade had been prepared and sent to NABARD. He added that the present Congress government had sanctioned 206 new roads in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency during its tenure. More than Rs 850 crore was being spent on road and building infrastructure projects to strengthen rural connectivity and facilitate apple growers in transporting their produce to markets.

The minister also inspected Government Senior Secondary School, Kalbog, and reviewed the progress of its academic block under construction at a cost of Rs 4.76 crore. He said that the building would be completed by March 31, 2027, to provided better facilities to students.

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On Thursday, the Education Minister had inaugurated the Lohat bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5-crore, in Bag Dumhehar panchayat of Kotkhai. He had laid the foundation stone of the bridge on February 15, 2023.

The minister, while addressing the gathering, said that development works to the tune of Rs 850 crore were underway in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. He added that 30 buildings had already been dedicated to the public, while another 20 buildings under construction would be completed within a year. Five bridges had been constructed and four more were under construction. “The construction of 205 new roads, the highest number in the state, has been completed in the constituency,” he claimed. — TNS