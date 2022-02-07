Minister kin selected under EWS category

The name of a family member of a senior ruling party office bearer figuring in the list of candidates given jobs under batch-wise quota system in the state in the Education Department has taken many by surprise. However, what evoked surprise was not the selection but the category in which it was done. Many were surprised to know that the office bearer who was also a contractor falls under the category of economically weaker section.

Mere conjecture or truth?

Speculation about the services of Jagdish Sharma, IAS, who retired on January 31 from the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, being re-engaged on the same post are doing the rounds in the corridors of power. It was amidst the speculation that there were reports of a senior and powerful minister approaching the CM against continuing the services of Sharma in his office. The minister had a showdown with Sharma in the past and ensured that the IAS officer was removed as Principal Secretary of the ministry held by him. Now it remains to be seen whether the minister will prevail upon the Chief Minister or talk of re-appointment of Sharma was a mere conjecture.

Flimsy tips

Senior officials often enlighten their subordinates by providing guidance by virtue of their vast experience and knowledge. But actions of a senior official in Solan district have left the subordinates bemused as he has been providing tips on flimsy issues like how to click pictures in low light. Not only are such web links forwarded at times to the staff but it seems the exercise is just aimed at updating social media accounts, including a self- created fan page.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma.