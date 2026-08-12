Minister lays foundation stone of key road projects at Jubbal

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday visited the remote Khanashni area of Jubbal subdivision in Shimla district and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects there. He laid the foundation stone of the project for the upgrade of the Kalta link road at a cost of Rs 5.58 crore and inaugurated a newly constructed bridge on the same road, built at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore. He said that the bridge had been completed in less than three years.

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Thakur also laid the foundation stone for the upgrade of the Dhansar link road, which would cost Rs 6.99 crore, and the Harot link road in Jhalta panchayat, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 88 lakh.

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Later, he inaugurated the Vijay Singh Thakur and Anil Chauhan Memorial Volleyball Tournament at Dhansar and announced a grant of Rs 50,000 for the local youth club.

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Thakur said that roads were crucial for connecting remote areas with the mainstream and supporting apple growers in transporting their produce to markets. He said 15 more roads had been sanctioned in the Khanashni area.

He added that despite extensive damage to roads during last year’s monsoon, restoration work had been undertaken on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted transportation of apples. He said departments had been directed to remain prepared this year as well.