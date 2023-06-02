Minister lays stone of bridge in Jubbal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that the state government was committed to providing good road connectivity in the rural areas of the state.

He laid the foundation stone of a bridge to be constructed on the Giltadi-Kwalta link road in Jubbal subdivision of Shimla district at a cost of Rs 1.44 crore. “A budgetary allocation of Rs 61 lakh has already been made for the project and after the completion of all formalities, the remaining funds will also be provided,” he said.

The minister said, “The construction of the bridge will provide connectivity to villagers even during the monsoon when gushing waters often sweep away the road.” He listened to public grievances and directed the officials concerned to address these at the earliest.