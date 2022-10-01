Minister lays stone of Gau Sadan at Manali village

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 30

Education and Art, Language and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur laid the foundation stone of a Gau Sadan, costing about Rs 2 crore, and a motorable bridge worth Rs 10 crore in Bahang village of Manali today.

He said the work of a modern Gau Sadan had began and two huge cowsheds, a fodder store and a boundary wall would be constructed. The Gau Sadan would provide shelter to about 300 cattle. He expressed gratitude to the local deities present on the occasion.

The minister said the motorable bridge from Bahang to Goshal would be completed within one-and-a-half years. He said due to this, a new tourist circle would be developed here by connecting Old Manali and Goshal village with the national highway. The road from Club House, Manali, to Palchan would also be rebuilt.

The leader said the unprecedented development had been done in various areas of Manali. Of the nine major bridges, the construction of six bridges had been accomplished while construction work of three bridges is underway.

