Minister meets 39 landslide-hit families

Nurpur, August 18

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar yesterday visited landslide-affected Balah, Niangal and Bhali gram panchayats in his native Jawali Assembly constituency and met all 39 families, whose houses developed cracks due to heavy rainfall and landslides on August 14. The local administration has evacuated these houses. The maximum damage has been caused in Rajol and Balah gram panchayats.

The minister directed the local administration to conduct a detailed assessment of the losses suffered by house owners and submit a report to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He assured the affected families that the state government would provide all possible relief to them.

“The government has enhanced the compensation amount for damage caused due to the natural calamity by amending the state relief manual,” he added.

He said he had also taken up the issue of permanent rehabilitation of the affected people, who had been rendered homeless due to the rain disaster. He said a survey of the affected areas was conducted with the help of a drone to ascertain the actual losses suffered due to the rain disaster.

“Geologists have been called to study the exact reasons for frequent landslides so that a concrete action plan can be prepared to prevent such incidents in future,” he added.

