Minister Negi meets Governor, seeks nautor land allotment for tribal areas

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi met Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan on Monday evening, urging him to approve the allotment of nautor forest land to eligible residents in tribal areas.

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Negi noted that shortly after taking office in 2023, the state government had requested an exemption from the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980, to facilitate these allotments. He highlighted that under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the Governor holds the authority to approve nautor forest land. Accordingly, he requested the withdrawal of FCA restrictions so that eligible youth and families in tribal and border regions could benefit.

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Calling the Governor the “guardian of tribal interests,” Negi emphasised that his support would significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of these communities. He pointed out that similar exemptions were previously granted in 2014, 2016 and 2018, which benefited a large number of local residents.

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“Limited land ownership in tribal regions has led to unemployment and migration,” Negi said. “Providing nautor land — up to 20 bighas per eligible family — is essential to strengthen the local economy and prevent migration,” the minister said.

The Governor discussed the matter in detail and assured the minister that an appropriate decision would be taken soon.