Minister opens stadium, school tourney in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, August 28

Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania today inaugurated a sports complex at Government Senior Secondary School, Basdehra, in Una Assembly segment.

A sum of Rs 1.77 crore has been spent on the construction of the sports facility.

Pathania also inaugurated the 49th district-level school games at the sports complex. Chairman of the State Finance Commission, Satpal Singh Satti, was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said 390 sportspersons have been provided jobs in the sports quota during the past two years in the state.

He said the Jai Ram Thakur government has spent crores of rupees to upgrade sports infrastructure. He said Una district has produced a number of international and national-level sportspersons.

In his address, Satpal Satti said a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been spent in Una district during the past four and a half years on developmental works and that most of these works have been dedicated to the public. He informed that the CM would soon inaugurate works amounting to Rs 300 crore in Una Assembly segment.