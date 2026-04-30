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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Minister promises action on PWD payment delays

Minister promises action on PWD payment delays

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Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:10 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File
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Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh received a warm welcome in Baijnath, where party workers gathered in large numbers under the leadership of Block Congress President Shashi Rana.

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Singh briefly stopped at Baijnath en route to attend a Congress conference in Kangra. During his visit, contractors associated with the PWD raised concerns over long-pending payments, saying delays in clearing their bills had caused financial strain. Many said they were struggling to manage expenses due to the non-payment of dues.

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Singh listened to their concerns and assured them the matter would be addressed soon. He said he would speak to the concerned officials and ensure necessary directions were issued to resolve the issue at the earliest.

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Separately, Shashi Rana highlighted the poor condition of the PWD rest house in the area and urged the minister to take steps for its improvement. Singh assured that action would be taken to upgrade the facility.

In his address, Singh also spoke about the upcoming panchayat elections, urging party workers to remain united and work together. He emphasised that only party-supported candidates should be fielded to ensure better results.

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Several local leaders and workers, including Sachin Awasthi, Mahendra Dori and Milap Rana, were present on the occasion.

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