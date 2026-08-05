Minister recalls first Chief Minister’s vision, flags off 15 electric buses in Nahan

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan paid rich tributes to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar on his 120th birth anniversary on Tuesday. He said that the state’s remarkable progress was rooted in Parmar’s vision and leadership, who is also known as the architect of modern Himachal. Chauhan addressed a function at Parmar’s ancestral village Chanhalag in Sirmaur district. He said that the formation of Himachal Pradesh was made possible due to Parmar’s relentless efforts to unite several princely states into a separate hill state. He described the late leader as an honest, simple and visionary statesman whose contribution was instrumental in securing full statehood for Himachal.

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The minister said that the per capita income of the state had increased from Rs 247 at the time of statehood to nearly Rs 2.6 lakh at present while the number of educational institutions had risen from around 200 to over 15,000. He urged people to follow Parmar’s ideals of hard work and determination, saying that would be a true tribute to the former Chief Minister.

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He referred to the government’s initiatives for farmers and said that the state had fixed the procurement price of cow milk at Rs 61 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs71 per litre. He added that turmeric and ginger were also being procured at the support prices of Rs 150 and Rs 30 per kilogram, respectively, to strengthen the rural economy.

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The minister announced a grant of Rs11 lakh for the roof of the Chanhalag community hall, Rs 50,000 for the Jwala Temple Committee and Rs 25,000 for cultural activities by schoolchildren. Earlier, he paid floral tributes at Parmar’s statue, planted an Arjun sapling and offered prayers at the Jwala Mata temple.

Later in the day, Chauhan flagged off 15 electric buses from the Nahan bus stand. He said that 297 e-buses had been inducted into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet, including 25 allocated to Sirmaur district, to provide cleaner, safer and more reliable public transport. He added that the required charging infrastructure had also been put in place to ensure smooth operations while reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmentally sustainable transport. Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki along with other Congress leaders and officials was present on the occasion.