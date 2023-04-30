Minister reviews OPD services at IGMC after fire incident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil visited the new OPD building of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital and took stock of the situation post a fire incident there.

He reviewed arrangements and issued directions to the officials concerned to expeditiously restore various services disrupted due to the fire incident.

Shandil tried to know the reason behind the fire incident. He took feedback from people for improving facilities at the new OPD. He said, “The fire incident was unfortunate. It is necessary to change the system for patients coming to the new OPD. The Health Department is trying to restore services at the earliest. Efforts are being made to ensure that patients get treatment in the new OPD like earlier.”

Shandil said, “The state government is committed to providing the best health services to people. The new OPD has been started in the biggest hospital of the state. In the coming days, the government will work on strengthening health services.”