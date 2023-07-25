Minister reviews relief work

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 24

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today assessed damaged caused by flashfloods in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

Negi held a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of these districts and evaluated the extent of damage caused and relief measures undertaken to support the affected families. He stressed the need for expeditious relief measures.

