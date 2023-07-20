Minister seeks aid for repair of roads, bridges

Shimla, July 19
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in New Delhi today.
He apprised him about the havoc wreaked by flashfloods and cloudbursts triggered by incessant rain, especially in Kullu and Mandi districts, and sought funds for the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges.
Yadav assured Vikramaditya of funds for repair and restoration of roads in the state would be released at the earliest.
