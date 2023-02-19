Minister seeks reduction in GST on apple cartons

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 18

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today sought a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on apple cartons to 5 per cent from 8 per cent at present.

Chauhan, while participating in the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, said that reduction in the tax would reduce the input costs of apple growers considerably.

He also raised the issue of GST loss when residents of the state purchase vehicles in adjoining states. “The GST on vehicles purchased by local residents in adjoining states must come to the state, as these are invariably registered here. The tax pertaining to such purchases must flow to the consumer state, as per the core principle of the GST,” he said.

The GST Council, with the active participation of the minister, decided several contentious issues. The matter with regard to the establishment of a GST Tribunal was also deliberated upon.