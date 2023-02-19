Minister seeks reduction in GST on apple cartons

Shimla, February 18
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today sought a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on apple cartons to 5 per cent from 8 per cent at present.
Chauhan, while participating in the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, said that reduction in the tax would reduce the input costs of apple growers considerably.
He also raised the issue of GST loss when residents of the state purchase vehicles in adjoining states. “The GST on vehicles purchased by local residents in adjoining states must come to the state, as these are invariably registered here. The tax pertaining to such purchases must flow to the consumer state, as per the core principle of the GST,” he said.
The GST Council, with the active participation of the minister, decided several contentious issues. The matter with regard to the establishment of a GST Tribunal was also deliberated upon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’
Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...