Minister seeks speedy nod to rural road projects

Shimla, April 17
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today urged the Central Government to expedite the approval of 242 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.
Vikramaditya met Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in New Delhi. He urged the minister to direct his department to sanction rural road projects, as the state was totally dependent on roads.
He told that the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh had submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) of 242 roads having a total length of 2,565 km to be built at a cost of Rs 2,813 crore under the PMGSY-III. He said that the state had a target of building 3,125 km of roads under the PMGSY-III and 440 km of these were approved under Batch-1 in the previous financial year.
He said that the state was looking forward to strengthening rural road connectivity through the PMGSY-III. He urged Giriraj Singh to extend whole-hearted support to the state in its efforts.
The Union Minister assured Vikramaditya of all possible support in expanding road network in Himachal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect