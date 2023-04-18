Minister seeks speedy nod to rural road projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today urged the Central Government to expedite the approval of 242 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III.

Vikramaditya met Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in New Delhi. He urged the minister to direct his department to sanction rural road projects, as the state was totally dependent on roads.

He told that the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh had submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) of 242 roads having a total length of 2,565 km to be built at a cost of Rs 2,813 crore under the PMGSY-III. He said that the state had a target of building 3,125 km of roads under the PMGSY-III and 440 km of these were approved under Batch-1 in the previous financial year.

He said that the state was looking forward to strengthening rural road connectivity through the PMGSY-III. He urged Giriraj Singh to extend whole-hearted support to the state in its efforts.

The Union Minister assured Vikramaditya of all possible support in expanding road network in Himachal.