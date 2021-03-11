Himachal Jal Shakti Minister should quit over water crisis: AAP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 2

Pankaj Pandit, state spokesperson of AAP, has asked Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur to resign from his post over water crisis in Himachal.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pandit said, “the Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had claimed that over Rs 3,200 crores were being spent in Himachal for the last four years to strengthen potable water supply system in villages as well as in townships. The Jal Shakti Minister had claimed that the state government has achieved the target of providing potable water supply in each household of the state under Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal scheme this year against the target year 2024. But the reality is that the people of the state are facing an acute water crisis.”

“The state government should initiate inquiry where this huge amount of Rs 3,200 crores was spent in the last four years as the people are still facing acute shortage of potable water supply even at the beginning of summer,” the AAP spokesperson said.

“The minister should take responsibility for the water crisis,” he added.