Minister slams Centre, BJP for opposing water cess

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

On the eve of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, Education Minister Rohit Thakur today slammed the Centre and the BJP for opposing the cess imposed by the state government on water used for power generation.

“The CM is trying to generate resources to take the state out of debt trap, but the Centre and the BJP have shown lack of concern for the state by opposing the decision,” said Thakur. He was addressing a joint conference with Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh here.

Exuding confidence that the Congress would win the elections comfortably, the minister said the people would get a triple-engine government with the Congress coming to power in MC.

“We already have the state government and Congress MLAs in all three Assembly constituencies making up the Shimla MC area. And if we are voted to power in the MC too, we will have a triple-engine government. The BJP’s triple engine was more of a trouble engine,” he said.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government had worked for the betterment of employees and apple growers, he claimed. “The OPS has been restored, contractual and daily wage workers have been regularised,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of misusing Smart City funds and doing shoddy work, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said the Congress-led MC would change the city for the better.

“We will try and bring retention policy to regularise thousands of buildings in merged areas,” he said. “Moreover, on the lines of attic floor, our government will look to bring policy for basement as well,” he added. Constructing cycle tracks, ducting of wires, ensuring uninterrupted supply of potable water and building indoor stadiums would be on the priority list, he said.