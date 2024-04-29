Minister: Steps being taken to improve education standards

Shimla, April 28
Education Minister Rohit Thakur today claimed that the standard of education had deteriorated during the reign of the last BJP government and the state slipped to 18th rank in the qualitative education ranking.
“The Congress government has started several ambitious schemes in the last one-and-a- half year, which has resulted in some improvement,” the minister said. “Our government is also making efforts to improve vocational education so that the youth can get employment and self-employment opportunities,” he added.
Further, Thakur said that the state government was filling more than 7,000 posts of JBT, TGT, PGT and college lecturers in the education department through direct recruitment and batch wise basis so that the education of students was not hampered due to shortage of teachers.
Thakur said school cluster scheme had been started for collective use of resources in schools.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...