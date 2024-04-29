Minister: Steps being taken to improve education standards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today claimed that the standard of education had deteriorated during the reign of the last BJP government and the state slipped to 18th rank in the qualitative education ranking.

“The Congress government has started several ambitious schemes in the last one-and-a- half year, which has resulted in some improvement,” the minister said. “Our government is also making efforts to improve vocational education so that the youth can get employment and self-employment opportunities,” he added.

Further, Thakur said that the state government was filling more than 7,000 posts of JBT, TGT, PGT and college lecturers in the education department through direct recruitment and batch wise basis so that the education of students was not hampered due to shortage of teachers.

Thakur said school cluster scheme had been started for collective use of resources in schools.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla