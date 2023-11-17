Minister to head grievances panel

Shimla, November 16
Education Minister Rohit Thakur will chair the reconstituted Redressal Public Grievances Committee for Shimla district. As many as 103 non-official members have been included in the committee.
The Shimla Deputy Commissioner and all district-level officers will be its members while the Additional Deputy Commissioner will be its member secretary.
