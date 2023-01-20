Minister to meet transporters today

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 19

The Industries Minister will hold a meeting with truckers at Shimla tomorrow in a bid to find an amicable solution to more than month-long impasse between the management of Adani Group and the transporters working for Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) plant at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC Limited at Barmana in Bilaspur.

The state government is yet to notify the freight worked out by Himachal Consultancy Organisation as its non-acceptance by either of the two parties could complicate the issue further. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said an attempt was being made to work out a solution.

The Adani Group management had now put forth its view of requiring only 800 multi-axle trucks as against 2,979 trucks plying at Darlaghat and about 3,500 at Barmana. The management has taken the plea that the smaller trucks are less economical. This information has been conveyed to the Principal Secretary, Transport, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with the transporters. The smaller trucks should be phased out so as to enhance the viability of the two plants, said the Adani management.

Ramkrishan Sharma, a former president of a transport society, however, said that 800 multi-axle trucks were required by the ACL alone while setting up its second plant at Rauri. He added that it was incorrect to say that the trucks were in excess as they were operating as per the requirement when the plants were set up.

Ultra Tech cements have also demanded reduction in the freight before the state government it was learnt.

Hamirpur: Thousands of truckers from Barmana and Darlaghat today organised a protest march from Nauni to Bilaspur against the closure of cement plants by the Adani Group.

The truckers have been protesting for the past 35 days after the Adani Group stopped the production at its Barmana and Darlaghat cement plants. The deadlock between the two sides could not be resolved even after several meetings mediated by the district administration.

Over 15,000 trucks have been stranded and over 30,000 families directly affected by this action of the cement company.

The company management has refused to start operations at both cement plants, if the freight charges are not reduced by the truckers. Company officials reportedly said that cement production had turned into a loss-making business. On the other hand, truck operators were demanding a hike in the freight charges, citing diesel price hike.

RK Sharma, member of the truck operators’ union, said a rally was organised and a memorandum submitted to the state government through the district administration. The protest would continue till the truckers’ demands were not accepted, he added.