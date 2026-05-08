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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Minister Vikramaditya launches Congress campaign for Mandi civic polls

Minister Vikramaditya launches Congress campaign for Mandi civic polls

Congress vows people-oriented governance and modern urban infrastructure in Mandi

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:26 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File
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Launching the Congress campaign for the upcoming Mandi Municipal Corporation elections, PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh struck an assertive and development-centric tone, declaring that the party is entering the electoral battle with a “clear vision, strong leadership and people-oriented agenda.”

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Addressing the media, Singh said the Congress leadership had carefully selected candidates with strong public connect, social commitment and grassroots credibility.

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Taking a swipe at the BJP, Singh questioned why the opposition had denied tickets to several sitting councillors, including the incumbent Mayor and Deputy Mayor, if their five-year tenure had truly been successful. He said the BJP’s decision itself reflected “public dissatisfaction and a failure of governance” in the Municipal Corporation.

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However, Singh emphasised that Congress intended to fight the elections on “issues, development and accountability.” He revealed that extensive consultations had already been held with all 14 Congress candidates to prepare a detailed roadmap for Mandi city’s future.

Highlighting his role as Urban Development Minister, Singh announced that projects worth nearly Rs 180 crore had been sanctioned for Mandi Municipal Corporation with support from both the state and central governments. He disclosed that during a recent high-level meeting in New Delhi with Union Urban Development authorities, Himachal Pradesh secured nearly Rs 1,200 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund for urban infrastructure development.

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Among the key projects announced for Mandi are the revitalisation of Indra Market, including major sewerage and drainage upgrades, beautification and riverfront development near the historic Panchvaktra Temple, modernisation and green redevelopment of the Mandi Bus Stand under a PPP model, and the creation of a world-class indoor sports complex to encourage youth participation in sports and counter rising drug abuse.

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