Ministers : BJP making false claims of victory in panchayat and urban local body polls

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said leaders of the “faction-ridden” BJP are making false claims of victory in panchayat and urban local body polls only to maintain their political relevance.

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The ministers in a joint statement issued here today said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur is trying to mislead people about the results of the recent panchayat and ULB elections. “The fact remains that that BJP is divided into several groups who were busy competing against one another. Many BJP leaders are making false claims of victory merely to protect their positions within the party,” they said.

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They said that these elections were not contested on party symbols and that the results clearly showed the poor performance of candidates supported by the BJP. “It appears that LoP has still not recovered from the heavy defeat his party suffered in the Assembly elections around three and a half years ago. That is why he continues to make baseless statements to remain in the headlines,” they said.