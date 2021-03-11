Ministers hit out at Sukhu for remark against CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Education Minister Govind Thakur and Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania today accused Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of issuing misleading statements in a desperate attempt to remain in news.

In a statement issued here, they said the allegations of Sukhu that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was a remote-controlled CM was baseless. Thakur was a senior leader in whom the party had reposed faith.

The ministers said the Congress had lost its credibility throughout the country. “People have rejected the Congress in states as well the country. In Himachal, after the death of the senior leader Virbhadra Singh, the Congress is leaderless, issueless and directionless,” they said.

The people would give it a befitting reply in the elections slated for November this year. They reminded Congress leaders that the BJP was the biggest political party of the world. They said the leader should set his own house in order instead of indulging in mudslinging. —