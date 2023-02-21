Himachal ministers slam Anurag Thakur over 'loan' remarks

Tribune News Service

Shimla February 20

Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh today targeted Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for his comments on the state government for taking loan. Anurag had criticised the state government for taking loan to meet its expenditure.

Rs 75,000 cr debt The previous BJP government left the state under a debt of Rs 75,000 crore

The Congress govt has taken loan to repay liabilities of the BJP government

In a joint statement issued here today, both ministers said Anurag Thakur should first raise his finger towards the previous BJP government that crossed all limits of borrowing from the Centre.

“The present government has taken loan to repay the liabilities of the previous BJP government led by then CM Jai Ram Thakur, who left the state reeling under a whooping debt of Rs 75,000 crore,” they said.

They blamed the previous BJP government for the financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, claiming that it derailed the state’s economy.

They said, “The BJP leaders are raising a hue and cry over the loan taken to pay back their overdrafts. The previous BJP government enjoyed the power and left huge debt on the state. During the state’s visit, the BJP central leadership always boasted of Himachal being a second home to them, but it failed to make the state debt-free.”

“At the fag end of its tenure, the previous BJP government announced to open and upgrade over 920 institutions in the state with an eye on the poll. The state will require about Rs 5,000 crore for the smooth functioning of these institutions, but the previous government did not make any provision for the same,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

All such institutions were opened and upgraded with the sole motive of wooing voters without any budgetary provision, they claimed. Due to the unmindful and unproductive expenditure by the previous state government, the present government was forced to take loan, they said.

“The reaction of various BJP leaders is the result of their frustration over their rejection by the people of the state in the previous elections,” said Rohit.