Ministers to visit disaster-hit areas from today

Shimla, August 1
Ministers and chief parliamentary secretaries (CPSs), who are heading various district relief and rehabilitation committees, will soon begin touring disaster-hit areas in the state to review the situation arising out of heavy rain and flashfloods.
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had constituted committees to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations to restore normalcy at the earliest. The ministers and the CPSs heading various district-wise committees will aid in speeding up the rehabilitation work by visiting the worst affected areas and reviewing the relief work.
Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will visit the disaster-hit areas in Chamba district on August 2 and 3 while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will visit Una district on August 3 and 4.
