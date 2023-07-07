Minister’s U-turn on UCC, says will go by party decision

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 6

Making a U-turn on his earlier stand of supporting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh today said, “I will support the decision of the party high command on the UCC and the instructions received from them will be duly followed.” He said this while addressing a press conference here.

Last week, much to the embarrassment to his own party, he had supported the UCC although the state unit or the party high command had not made their stand clear on the issue. Vikramaditya had said, “The BJP must go ahead with its plans on the UCC and that when introduced, the Congress would extend its full support.”

In a social media post, he said: “I fully support the Uniform Civil Code which is necessary for India’s unity and integrity, but it should not be politicised.”

Today, he said, “When elections draw near, the BJP, as part of its diversionary tactics, start a discussion on the UCC to deviate attention of the people from real issues. Today, no one is talking about unemployment, inflation, economy among other issues. On the UCC, I will support whatever decision is taken by Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

It is learnt that after issuing the statement supporting the UCC, the minister was under pressure from the party high command and the state unit on the issue.

The minister said, “There have been attempts by BJP leaders to destabilise the government by making statements that a Maharashtra-like situation will be created in Himachal. We want to make it clear that the Congress has won elections in state with a thumping majority and it will continue to rule for its complete five-year term.”

“I request BJP leaders to desist from issuing such statements. They should play the role of constructive opposition. The Central Government has reduced borrowing limit of the state. For the betterment of the state and welfare of its people, would the BJP leaders raise their voice against this injustice unitedly with us?” he said.