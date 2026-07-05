Minjar fair cricket tourney begins in Chamba

The Minjar Fair Cricket Tournament 2026 commenced in Chamba on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal (IAS) inaugurated the tournament being organised by the Chamba Police Department under the aegis of the Minjar Sports Committee.

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Major SC Nayyar (retd), a former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, said that the tournament had drawn an enthusiastic response, with around 80 teams participating in it. He added that the winners and the runners-up would be awarded cash prizes along with trophies. SP Vijay Saklani is the chairman of the Minjar Sports Committee.

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The opening match saw Baror register a 20-run victory over Kolka. After winning the toss, Baror elected to bat first and posted 170 runs in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Kolka was bowled out for 150 runs. This annual tournament is one of the major sporting attractions associated with the historic Minjar Fair.