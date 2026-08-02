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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Minjar Fair ends with grand Ravi immersion ceremony

Minjar Fair ends with grand Ravi immersion ceremony

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The week-long International Minjar Fair, one of Himachal Pradesh’s oldest and most celebrated cultural festivals, concluded on a colourful and traditional note in Chamba on Sunday with the ceremonial immersion of the sacred Minjar in the Ravi. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the final procession from the historic Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden, marking the culmination of the centuries-old festival.

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Thousands of devotees, residents and tourists lined the streets to witness the grand procession, which showcased the vibrant cultural traditions of the region. The procession featured beautifully decorated palanquins of local deities, folk artistes, cultural troupes, traditionally attired men and women, traditional drum beaters and contingents of the Himachal Pradesh Police and Home Guards, creating a spectacular display of Chamba’s rich heritage.

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Following the age-old custom, the Chief Minister offered the Minjar — a coconut, seasonal fruits and a coin wrapped in a red cloth — to the Ravi, praying for peace, prosperity, timely rainfall and a bountiful harvest. The ceremonial immersion officially brought the week-long festivities to a close.

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Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania, Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayyar, District Congress President Surjeet Bharmouri, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani and several other dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister during the procession.

Celebrated for centuries, the International Minjar Fair is deeply rooted in Chamba’s agrarian traditions. The festival marks the onset of the maize harvest and symbolises prayers for prosperity, favourable weather and a successful agricultural season. The word Minjar refers to the silk tassel representing the golden bloom of maize and paddy crops, which people wear throughout the festival as a symbol of good fortune.

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Over the years, the fair has grown into one of Himachal Pradesh’s biggest cultural and tourism events, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country. Besides its religious significance, it offers a vibrant showcase of Chamba’s living traditions through processions of local deities, folk music and dance performances, traditional sports, handicrafts exhibitions and cultural programmes, reinforcing the district’s identity as one of the state’s foremost cultural destinations.

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