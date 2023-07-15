Minjar Fair to showcase Chamba’s heritage

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 14

The upcoming International Minjar Fair will be organised with grandeur, highlighting the rich folk art, culture and history of Chamba district.

At a review meeting with conveners of various sub-committees recently, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasised the significance of Minjar Fair as a symbol of the region’s cultural heritage. Pathania said local folk art and culture would receive special attention during the festivities. The eight-day fair will be organised from July 23 to 30. The Speaker directed the Minjar Fair organising committee to select star artistes for the event while ensuring opportunity for local artistes to showcase their skills.

Pathania assured the organising committee of all support to ensure successful conduct of the fair. He urged the committee to take essential steps to preserve the traditional culture of the district and actively involve the youth in various activities throughout the event.

Local MLA Neeraj Nayar emphasised the historical significance of the Chowgan of Chamba, a cherished heritage site in the district. He stressed the importance of proper maintenance and care for the Chowgan following the conclusion of the fair.

