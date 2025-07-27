Minjar magic: Chamba set to shine with international fair

The historic hill town of Chamba is all set to dazzle as it prepares to host the International Minjar Fair, which begins tomorrow, with an official inauguration by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Held annually from the second Sunday of the Shravan month, the eight-day-long festival will run till August 3, showcasing Chamba’s vibrant culture, social harmony and centuries-old heritage.

From the town’s entry at Balu to its historic heart, Chamba has been transformed into a spectacular visual feast. Light installations, traditional murals and freshly painted temples and heritage buildings now adorn the landscape. Decorative welcome gates and artistically painted public walls portray scenes from Chamba’s hill culture, offering tourists a rich glimpse into the region’s identity.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said preparations for the fair are complete. “Minjar is a symbol of cultural pride, unity and shared tradition. I urge all citizens and tourists to maintain peace and enjoy the festivities responsibly,” he stated.

Massive security setup for a peaceful fair

To ensure public safety, over 500 personnel, including police and home guards, have been deployed. Additional support teams such as the anti-hooligan squad, dog squad, bomb disposal unit and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be on standby. Officers in plain clothes will also monitor high-footfall zones.

More than 50 new CCTV cameras have been added to the town’s surveillance grid and drones will monitor crowd movements in areas like Balu, Sultanpur, Julahakari and Hardaspura.

Checkposts at key entry points — Lahdu, Tunnuhatti, Kihar and Jot — will strictly screen all incoming vehicles. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed the 24x7 deployment of security forces during the fair.

All vehicles will be directed to park at the Police Ground in Bargah, as part of a traffic decongestion plan. Only emergency and essential service vehicles will be allowed entry into the city centre during the fair.

The Jal Shakti Department has installed over two dozen temporary water taps along the fair routes and grounds. Meanwhile, the Electricity Board has made arrangements for dedicated DG sets to ensure uninterrupted power supply even during outages.

Chowgan Ground to host exhibitions, govt outreach

The iconic Chowgan Ground will host stalls by various government departments and self-help groups. More than three dozen applications have been received for exhibitions that will inform the public about welfare schemes and community initiatives.

The festival begins with devotees offering “Minjar” (silk tassels) at the Lakshminarayan Temple, followed by similar offerings to Lord Raghuvir at the Akhhand Chandi Mahal.

Legend traces the Minjar fair back to 935 AD, when the ruler of Chamba returned victorious after defeating the king of Trigarta (modern-day Kangra). Locals welcomed him with seasonal offerings of maize, wheat and paddy tassels — Minjar — which eventually became symbolic of the festival.