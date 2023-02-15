Minor boy dies as home gutted in blaze in Shimla's Rohru village

Shimla, February 15
A minor boy died and seven people suffered burn injuries as a fire engulfed a two-storey building in the district's Rohru subdivision, officials said on Wednesday.
The fire broke out in the two-storey home of Sohan Lal in the subdivision's Todsa village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The boy died on the way to the hospital, they said.
Seven other people were injured in the blaze.
According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit, the officials added.
In a separate incident, a multi-storey building housing a timber depot in the Kumarsein subdivision was gutted in a blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.
The depot in the subdivision's Bithal area caught fire around 5.30 am. Fire tenders from Kumarsein, Jhakdi and Rampur were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the officials said.
A National Disaster Response Force team from Rampur is also on the spot.
Fire officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. There were no reports of any casualties.
