Minor dead, 7 injured as house gutted in Rohru

PTI

Shimla, February 15

A minor boy died and seven persons suffered burn injuries as fire engulfed a two-storey building in the district’s Rohru subdivision, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the two-storey home of Sohan Lal in the subdivision’s Todsa village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The boy died on the way to the hospital, they said.

Seven other persons were injured in the blaze.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit, the officials added.

In a separate incident, a multi-storey building housing a timber depot in the Kumarsein was gutted in a blaze on Wednesday.

The depot in the subdivision’s Bithal area caught fire around 5.30 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said. A National Disaster Response Force team from Rampur is also on the spot. Fire officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.