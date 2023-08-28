Minor ‘gang-raped’ in Kullu village, 5 booked

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 27

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in a village in Anni subdivision.

According to the police, one of the suspects, Yashwant (34), who lived in a nearby village, was in a physical relationship with the victim since May. The victim said on August 22, Yashwant called her outside and took her to a mini-truck parked on a road near her house.

Police conducting raids to nab suspects The victim was able to recognise the main suspect, Yashwant, but could not recognise the other four suspects.

The police are conducting raids to nab Yashwant, whereas the whereabouts of the other suspects will be known after his interrogation.

The victim alleged that Yashwant, along with four other youths present in the vehicle, sedated her and took turns to rape her. She said the suspects threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to the police or anyone else.

According to the victim, the incident took place around 8 pm on August 22 and she reached home by 10 pm. The minor then narrated her ordeal to her mother. As the victim’s father was away from home, they could not lodge a police complaint.

Her father returned on August 24, but due to road blockades because of rain and landslides, they still could not approach the police. It was on August 25 that the victim and her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the police got the victim’s medical examination done and registered a case under Section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 3(2) B of the SC/ST Act.

#Kullu