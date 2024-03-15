Minor girl raped in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 14

A case was registered at women’s police station here on Tuesday on the complaint of the child helpline that a youth of Naggar village had raped a 13-year-old girl of Manali subdivision. The victim narrated her ordeal to a member of the child helpline after which the case was registered.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said that the girl refused to undergo medical examination. He added that the police were investigating the matter.

