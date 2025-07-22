Minor girl sexually assaulted in Kangra hotel

Advertisement

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a hotel in the Palampur subdivision of the Kangra district, police officials said on Tuesday.

Two youths have been accused of the sexual assault in this case, one is a minor.

According to the police, a woman from a remote village in the area lodged a complaint stating that her daughter had gone missing from home.

The family searched for her for one day but was unable to locate her.

The next day, the girl returned and revealed that two youths had lured her away and taken her to a hotel, where she was sexually assaulted.

The youths later abandoned her in Palampur and fled the scene.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the adult youth and sent the minor to the Juvenile Home in Una as per legal procedures.

The DSP of Palampur, Lokendra Singh Negi, told the local media that a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is underway.