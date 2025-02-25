Minor girl’s death in Baddi factory accident sparks outrage

A 14-year-old girl, Muskan, lost her life in a tragic accident at Jainsons Appliances in Bhatoli Kalan village, Baddi, after her hair got entangled in a machine. The incident has sparked outrage among workers, who are demanding action against the management for hiring minor girls.

According to Additional SP Baddi Ashok Verma, a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the management. The company claimed that Muskan had joined only two days ago, but her mother, Rajwanti, revealed that she had been working there for a month.

Muskan was assigned to place boxes on a conveyor belt, despite being supposed to work in the safer packaging section. Another minor girl, Nisha (15), who works in the same company, reported that Muskan’s dupatta first got stuck in the conveyor belt, and then her hair got entangled, leading to her death.

The incident has raised questions about the labour department's functioning, as minors have been employed in the company in violation of norms. Irate workers protested outside the unit, demanding action against the management for hiring minor girls.