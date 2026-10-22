Minor rape cases surge five-fold in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has seen a surge in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, this year, raising concern over the safety of minors.

According to the police, the state has recorded 156 cases of rape of minors so far this year, against 25 in the same period of 2025.

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Among the 12 districts, Shimla and Sirmaur have recorded the highest number, 24 cases each under the POCSO Act, making them the most vulnerable. Last year, the two districts had recorded four and one such cases, respectively.

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Mandi has also seen a massive rise, with 22 cases reported so far against three in the same period last year. Chamba has recorded 19 cases, Kangra 16, Kullu 11, Solan nine, Una seven, Kinnaur and Baddi six each, Hamirpur five, Bilaspur four, Dehra two and Nurpur one. Lahaul and Spiti is the only district where no such case has been reported this year.

In 2025, Chamba had recorded two cases, Kangra one, Kinnaur three, Lahaul and Spiti one, Dehra four and Nurpur five. No such case was reported in Bilaspur, Una, Solan, Baddi, Kullu and Hamirpur.

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A senior police officer said such cases were dealt with sensitively and strictly, and prompt action was ensured against the culprits. He added that awareness campaigns were being held at educational institutions and in rural areas to make students aware of such crimes and the laws dealing with them.