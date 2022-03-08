Minor raped in Shimla

Shimla, March 7
A minor girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by two persons while she was on her way back home from school.
The incident occurred on March 3 but the family of the victim reported the matter to the police today. In her complaint, the 15-year-old girl alleged that when she was going home, two persons met her at the Kusumpti market in Shimla and took her to a nearby jungle and raped her.
The accused have been booked at the women police station, Shimla. A hunt is on to nab the culprits and investigation is under way. —
