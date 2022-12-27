Minorities corporation gives Rs 130 crore loan to 4.9k beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

The Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation (HPMFDC) has distributed total loans of Rs 130.07 crore to 4,980 beneficiaries till October. Social Justice and Empowerment Department Secretary M Sudha Devi said the corporation had disbursed loans of Rs 78.90 crore to 3,155 beneficiaries belonging to the minority communities.

“Besides, Rs 1.04 crore has been disbursed as education loans to 31 beneficiaries, and loans worth Rs 50.76 crore have been given to 1,794 disabled beneficiaries,” she said.

She further said the corporation was formed with an aim to bring about social, economic and educational change to uplift the minorities in the state. “Through the corporation, financial assistance was given to the minority youth for vocational and employment-oriented education. The corporation also helped the minority youth in setting up self-employment ventures for generating income,” she said.

She said against the target of Rs 781 lakh fixed by the National Minorities Finance and Development Corporation for 2022-23, the corporation had achieved a target of Rs 958.95 lakh by October 31, 2022.