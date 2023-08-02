MIS rate for apple up by 50 paise per kg

Shimla, August 1
The state government has increased the procurement rate of apple and mangoes under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) by 50 paise per kg. It will be procured at Rs 11 per kg, the procurement rate last year was Rs 10.50 per kg.
Negi said this had been done to provide relief to the apple growers. As for the video of a farmer throwing his apple into a nullah, Negi said the farmer had not done it because of the closed roads. “The grower had sold his apple in the market. One of his trees had been uprooted and the fruit of that tree were damaged. It was these damaged apple he had thrown into the nullah,” he said.
