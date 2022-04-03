Misbehaviour with SEBL staff, police begins probe

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 2

The police have started investigation in the recent incident of alleged misbehaviour by a defaulter electricity consumer with employees of HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) in Chamba town.

HPSEBL Senior Executive Engineer Pawan Sharma, while talking to mediapersons here today, released a copy of the FIR registered in the incident. He said that on March 30, when a team of board’s employees was sent to check the electricity connections of consumers for non-payment of bills, a consumer in Chamba town misbehaved with it. The HPSEBL Sub-Divisional Officer reached there, gathered information about the incident and then a complaint was lodged with the police.

Sharma said that the electricity board was committed to providing 24-hour electricity supply and appealed to all customers to pay their bills on time.He urged the consumers not to misbehave with board employees.