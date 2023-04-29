‘Misbehaviour’ with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s mother: CMO initiates probe

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

An incident of alleged misbehaviour with Sansar Devi, mother of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in the Government Hospital at Nadaun in the district has come to light.

Sansar Devi’s relatives reportedly took her to the hospital for health checkup on April 9. They alleged that the doctor on duty did not attend to her, as per the protocol. The matter was reported to Dr RK Agnihotri. Chief Medical Officer, who initiated an inquiry and issued a show-cause notice to the doctor concerned.

Dr Agnihotri said that the matter of alleged misbehaviour with the Chief Minister’s mother was being investigated. The doctor concerned submitted his reply to the show-cause notice today. He refuted the allegation levelled against him.

Dr Agnihotri said that health staff were advised to help and respect even patients, VIP or ordinary. He added that he would also record the versions of people, who had accompanied the Chief Minister’s mother, and file a report to his seniors.

Doctor refutes charge