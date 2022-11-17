Miscreants break open ATM, loot Rs 10 lakh

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 16

Miscreants broke open an ATM of Punjab National Bank at Pandoga village in Haroli last night and reportedly took away about Rs 10 lakh.

Arijit Sen Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Una said the police were informed of the incident around 2 am and a patrol vehicle was immediately rushed to the spot.

He said that the CCTV footage revealed that the incident occurred around 12.30 am. He said the bank authorities were calculating the exact amount that was looted.

It is reported that the intruders sprayed paint on the CCTV camera and used a gas cutter to break the ATM that is located on the national highway between Una and Hoshiarpur. An Excise barrier is also located nearby.

The SP said a case had been registered.