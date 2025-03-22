DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Miscreants open fire at man in Mandi 

Miscreants open fire at man in Mandi 

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants used a country-made pistol to fire at Pradeep Guleria (55), hitting him in the hand and mouth
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:25 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

Unidentified miscreants opened fire at a man at Gutkar in Mandi district on Friday night. The injured has been identified as Pradeep Guleria (55), a resident of Kahanwal, Mandi. The incident took place at Chicken Corner, where a dispute had erupted earlier.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants used a country-made pistol to fire at Guleria, hitting him in the hand and mouth. He was initially taken to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi and later referred to the Nerchowk Medical College for further treatment.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident, adding that the accused were on the run and the police are working on identifying them and the vehicle they used to flee. The SP added that Guleria was stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mandi.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper