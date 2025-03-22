Miscreants open fire at man in Mandi 

Unidentified miscreants opened fire at a man at Gutkar in Mandi district on Friday night. The injured has been identified as Pradeep Guleria (55), a resident of Kahanwal, Mandi. The incident took place at Chicken Corner, where a dispute had erupted earlier.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants used a country-made pistol to fire at Guleria, hitting him in the hand and mouth. He was initially taken to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi and later referred to the Nerchowk Medical College for further treatment.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident, adding that the accused were on the run and the police are working on identifying them and the vehicle they used to flee. The SP added that Guleria was stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mandi.