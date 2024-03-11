‘Mismanagement’ by cops at Mandi Shivratri fair leads to chaos

Mandi, March 10
The alleged mismanagement by the district administration and the police came to light at the venue of the public meeting yesterday, where seating arrangements for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders, along with mediapersons had been made.
The CM was here to inaugurate the weeklong international Shivratri fair. When mediapersons arrived at the venue at the Paddal ground to enter the press gallery setup to cover the event, police officials on duty at the entry gate barred their entry for at least half an hour.
When CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu went on the stage at Paddal ground along with his supporters and party leaders, the Congress leaders accompanying him also met the same treatment by the police.
Many Congress leaders were seen jostling with cops at the gate, creating huge chaos. Clothes were torn and caps fell on the ground during this ordeal.
Only when a few journalists sat on the ground in front of the stage to cover the CM’s speech, they were allowed to enter the press gallery by the police.
Meanwhile, This mismanagement of administration received sharp criticism from many residents of Mandi town.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...