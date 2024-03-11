‘Mismanagement’ by cops at Mandi Shivratri fair leads to chaos

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 10

The alleged mismanagement by the district administration and the police came to light at the venue of the public meeting yesterday, where seating arrangements for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders, along with mediapersons had been made.

Police authorities and visitors at the entry gate of the Paddal ground in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar

The CM was here to inaugurate the weeklong international Shivratri fair. When mediapersons arrived at the venue at the Paddal ground to enter the press gallery setup to cover the event, police officials on duty at the entry gate barred their entry for at least half an hour.

When CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu went on the stage at Paddal ground along with his supporters and party leaders, the Congress leaders accompanying him also met the same treatment by the police.

Many Congress leaders were seen jostling with cops at the gate, creating huge chaos. Clothes were torn and caps fell on the ground during this ordeal.

Only when a few journalists sat on the ground in front of the stage to cover the CM’s speech, they were allowed to enter the press gallery by the police.

Meanwhile, This mismanagement of administration received sharp criticism from many residents of Mandi town.

#Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu