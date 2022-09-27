Missing barriers: Again, Himachal Pradesh mishap points to unsecured roads

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 26

The accident last night that left seven tourists dead at Jalora on the Aut-Luhri National Highway in Kullu district has again highlighted the issue of road safety. The crash barriers at the stretch where the accident occurred lay damaged due to a landslide. Though the driver lost control because the brakes had failed and the vehicle rolled down into a gorge, precious lives could have been saved had the crash barriers been in a good condition.

After an analysis of the last five years’ database of “roll-down” accidents revealed that such mishaps occurred due to lack of crash barriers along roads, DGP Sanjay Kundu took up the matter with the Public Works Department in July.

In the last five years, about 56 per cent of the roll-down accidents took place on link roads and 39% on the national and state highways. In 1,264 cases (42%), overspeeding was the cause while dangerous driving led to 641 (21%) accidents and rash turning led to 609 (20%) mishaps. The maximum number of roll-down accidents were reported in Shimla 973 (32%), followed by Mandi 425 (14%) and Chamba and Sirmaur at 306 (10%). Kullu district accounted for 265 such accidents.

A budget of Rs 30 crore has been released for road safety measures with focus on installation of crash barriers. About 70% of the over 500 vulnerable stretches covering 18 km would be attended to this year, Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department, Ajay Gupta said, adding that the process of allotting tenders had started.

As many as 400 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents during the monsoon this year. Of them, 210 (52%) were killed in road accidents.

#Kullu #Shimla