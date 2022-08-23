Missing body of Bengaluru trekker discovered from crevasse in Lahaul

Dipender Manta
Mandi, August 23
Avinash Negi, the director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Manali said that a team of their institute has recovered the body of a missing Bengaluru trekker from crevasse in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday.
“On June 16 this year, Vedavyasa, a native of Bengaluru, was on trekking expedition along with other three climbers at CB-13 glacier in Lahaul and Spiti, when he had slipped and stuck in a crevasse 20 ft down in the area. Despite long search operation he could not be traced out. Finally the search operation was suspended by the district administration” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV