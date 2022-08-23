Missing body of Bengaluru trekker discovered from crevasse in Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 23

Avinash Negi, the director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Manali said that a team of their institute has recovered the body of a missing Bengaluru trekker from crevasse in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday.

“On June 16 this year, Vedavyasa, a native of Bengaluru, was on trekking expedition along with other three climbers at CB-13 glacier in Lahaul and Spiti, when he had slipped and stuck in a crevasse 20 ft down in the area. Despite long search operation he could not be traced out. Finally the search operation was suspended by the district administration” he added.