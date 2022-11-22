Missing Nurpur man’s body found hanging from tree after 16 days

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 21

The body of a man, who had gone missing on November 4, was found hanging from a bamboo tree at a secluded place in Nagni gram panchayat last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (39), a resident of Ward No. 3 in Nurpur town.

As per the police, Rakesh had gone missing on November 4. After making several unsuccessful attempts to trace him, the family had filed a missing complaint with the local police.

SP Ashok Rattan said that the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem today. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

#nurpur