Missing Nurpur man’s body found hanging from tree after 16 days

Nurpur, November 21
The body of a man, who had gone missing on November 4, was found hanging from a bamboo tree at a secluded place in Nagni gram panchayat last evening.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (39), a resident of Ward No. 3 in Nurpur town.
As per the police, Rakesh had gone missing on November 4. After making several unsuccessful attempts to trace him, the family had filed a missing complaint with the local police.
SP Ashok Rattan said that the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem today. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.
