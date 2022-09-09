Missing minor girl found in Kalka

Solan, September 8
A Class IX girl of a local school, who had gone missing on Tuesday, was traced to Kalka with a minor boy, who had taken her away on a scooter.
The girl had not gone to school that day and was supposed to be at home. The parents, however, found the house locked when they returned from their work and the girl was nowhere to be found.
While searching for their daughter, the parents learnt that she was seen with scooter-borne youth Sahil, who hails from nearby Purla village. The girl had no mobile phone.
DSP, Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan confirmed that the minor girl was traced to Kalka along with a minor boy. The boy’s age is being verified. A case of kidnapping was registered by the police after her father lodged a written complaint yesterday.
