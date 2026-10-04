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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Missing Paonta Sahib girl reunited with family

Missing Paonta Sahib girl reunited with family

An investigation was conducted by ASI Ravinder Kumar

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Paonta Sahib police, with assistance from the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), have traced a 17-year-old girl who had been missing for three days and reunited her with her family.

According to information, the girl’s mother contacted the ERSS-112 helpline to report her daughter missing. The call was attended to, and the information was forwarded to the Paonta Sahib police through the CAD/ERU system.

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Following a written complaint by the mother, the police registered FIR No. 180/26 under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation was conducted by ASI Ravinder Kumar.

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The girl was subsequently traced, and her statement recorded before the court. She was later handed over to her family.

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